Ground beef with possible E. coli distributed nationwide, including to Whole Foods, USDA says

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

Ground beef that was distributed nationwide may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

In a public health alert issued Wednesday, the agency said the one-pound, vacuum-packed packages of "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" were produced on May 22 and 23 this year. The packaging is labeled with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" and has "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef was distributed to Whole Foods Market retail locations nationwide and shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

The beef packs aren't available for purchase anymore, but they could be in consumers' homes. If consumers have this product, officials urge people not to consume it.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert said.

Label of ground beef product that may contain E. coli, according to USDA. Courtesy of the USDA

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness, according to the alert. But officials warned E. coli is a "potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps."

"While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults," the alert read. "It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."