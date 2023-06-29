Watch CBS News
Great Wolf Lodge Maryland holds grand opening

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Great Wolf Lodge resort held the grand opening of its Maryland location Thursday morning. 

Located in Perryville in Cecil County, the resort and water park is just an hour from Baltimore.

Great Wolf Lodge features a wide selection of amenities and family-friendly activities. 

The attractions include a duckpin bowling alley, indoor ropes course, mirror maze, rock climbing wall, and more. 

The resort also includes several dining options, and overnight suites housing up to 13 guests.  

You can learn more about the resort by visiting the Great Wold Lodge website

Governor Wes Moore is expected to attend the grand opening. 

