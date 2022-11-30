Grace period for E-Zpass toll penalties ends tonight, late fees resume Thursday

BALTIMORE -- It's your final day to pay your Maryland toll fees before you start facing hefty fines, as the E-Zpass grace period ends Wednesday.

At the stroke of midnight, drivers who have not paid outstanding video tolls from the State of Maryland will start facing escalating fines.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says it will resume referring unpaid toll bills and late fees to the MVA central collection unit.

That's why the agency is urging customers to check their accounts before the end of the day for any unpaid video tolls before the $25 dollar late fee kicks back in.

Since the 9-month grace period was instated back in February due to the pandemic, the MDTA says it has waived $137 million in late fees for about 756,000 drivers and businesses that have paid their outstanding video tolls.

In a statement to WJZ, MDTA said customers with outstanding toll debt can contact them for saving opportunities.

Remember video tolls are separate from E-Zpass accounts so the agency is encouraging customers to check their accounts online.

WJZ has spoken with outraged drivers who tell us they received E-Zpass bills in the mail this month ranging from $900 to almost $3,000. Some even alleged the fines were associated with incorrect license plate numbers.

A spokesperson for the MDTA said video toll balances delayed due to the pandemic were posted online in September.

Customers with outstanding toll debt can contact the MDTA for potential savings opportunities.