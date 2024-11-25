Grace Grill WJZ-TV

Grace Grill is an Emmy-nominated sports reporter who joined WJZ in November 2024.

She is a Pennsylvania native and graduate of York College of Pennsylvania.

Grace comes to WJZ after 2.5 years in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was the host of Charlotte Sports Live, a 30-minute nightly sports show with coverage that focused on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.

Prior to her time in Charlotte, Grace was a sports reporter in Hagerstown, Maryland.

A devout Catholic, Grace is passionate about seeking the highest good and encouraging others to live a Christ-centered life.

She is also an avid cook and loves to entertain, often hosting friends and family for dinner, as one of her philosophies in life is "food is love."

If you have a story idea or want to share your love of sports, feel free to send Grace an email at Grace.Grill@CBS.com.