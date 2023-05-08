Watch CBS News
Gov. Wes Moore to sign four more Maryland bills into law on economic development

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore will sign four Maryland bills into law on Monday.

Among those bills to be signed include the "Innovation Economy Infrastructure Act," which sets up a pilot program to provide grants for new technology projects.

Another one is the "Access to Banking Act" which creates a fund to find ways to help people with lower incomes get banking services.

Another bill, the Film Production Activity Income Tax Credit" updates laws on tax credits for film and TV productions.

The governor will sign off on these bills at 12 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 8:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

