Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is relaunching the effort to build an east-west transit line across Baltimore, promising to update an environmental study needed to get the Red Line under consideration for funding from the federal government.

Moore, a Democrat, plans to announce the relaunch in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. He's expected to tout the Red Line as a vital project that will boost the economic fortunes of both local residents and businesses by connecting workers with their jobs and spurring new development.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore relaunches planning for Red Line transit in Baltimore

Moore's announcement will be streamed live at 3 p.m. on CBS News Baltimore, which can be found in the video player above.