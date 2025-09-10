Gloomy Wednesday across Maryland, warmer weather to return

Maryland faced a gloomy morning with areas of light rain, drizzle, and mist. This made road conditions messy across the area. Road conditions should improve this afternoon as pockets of drizzle and light rain taper off.

Patchy drizzle, showers across Maryland

Areas of mist, drizzle, and light rain were widespread across Baltimore Beltway communities Wednesday morning. While not much in the way of measurable rain fell, the drizzle was enough to make road conditions messy. Road conditions should slowly improve as morning drizzle slowly tapers off. The risk of scattered showers, patchy drizzle and mist runs through early afternoon.

The greatest chance for scattered showers, mist and drizzle will be across the eastern shore communities and down to the beaches. Temperatures will be chilly this morning with gloomy weather with a stiff east to northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to near 70°. Most of the drizzle and showers should end before late afternoon. If you're headed to the O's game tonight, the game looks dry, cool, and breezy with temperatures in the 60s, so you'll need a fall jacket or hoodie.

Maryland returns to summery temperatures and sunshine

The gloomy weather from today will be a distant memory by tomorrow, and especially by the weekend.

Thursday's forecast is looking substantially better if you need to be outside. Early morning clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. With the sunshine will come warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 80s with 70s closer to the Bay and Atlantic Ocean beaches.

Friday is a similar story with plenty of sunshine. Crisp and cool weather can be expected during the morning with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will top out near 80°

Winning weekend weather coming to Maryland

Maryland will be receiving classic late summer weather this weekend.

Both days will feature plenty of sunshine along with comfortably warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle 70s at the beaches, lower 80s in and around Baltimore, and middle 80s across west-central Maryland.

While the weather does look warm, it doesn't look exceptionally humid.

Pollen will continue to be a problem with very high levels of ragweed pollen and high levels of grass pollen.

Ravens forecast Sunday afternoon looks exceptional with plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Tailgating weather also looks fantastic with morning temperatures in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

There is the slight risk of a passing shower late Sunday or Sunday night as an area of low pressure spins to our north. If we should get any showers from this, they should be light and scattered and mainly after dark Sunday.

This dry and sunny weather pattern may extend into early next week.