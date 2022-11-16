Gaithersburg building partially collapses after fire with explosion, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A row of Gaithersburg condominiums partially collapsed Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion, Montgomery County fire officials said.
The fire is at a building on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival."
Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble at parts.
There is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
