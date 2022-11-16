Watch CBS News
Gaithersburg building partially collapses after fire with explosion, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A row of Gaithersburg condominiums partially collapsed Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion, Montgomery County fire officials said.

The fire is at a building on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival." 

Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble at parts. 

There is no word on any injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 9:00 AM

