Gaithersburg building partially collapses after fire with explosion, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A row of Gaithersburg condominiums partially collapsed Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion, Montgomery County fire officials said.

The fire is at a building on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival."

Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble at parts.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.