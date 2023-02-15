Funeral set for mother killed after West Baltimore shooting, crash

BALTIMORE -- A funeral is set to be held Wednesday for a young mother who died fleeing gunfire last month in West Baltimore as she was waiting for takeout with her children.

Maya Morton, 23, and her sons were waiting in her car for a takeout order on Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 28 when shots were fired. Police said Morton began driving away from the scene when she was shot, and subsequently crashed her car.

Heartbroken family members mourn a young mother who died fleeing gunfire in West Baltimore

Morton died from her injuries two days later. Her sons, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were hospitalized with injuries from the crash. Morton's loved ones said she grew up in Upton and she always had her sons with her.

Two other people on the street were shot at the intersection. One of them survived their injuries, but 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died. Investigators have since released surveillance photos of several suspects.

Morton will be laid to rest with a funeral service starting at 9 a.m. at Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home.