Roy McGrath found in Tennessee, injured in shooting by responding agent after three-week manhunt

BALTIMORE- The three-week manhunt for fugitive Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, ended Monday evening in Tennessee with gunfire during an encounter with law enforcement agents.

McGrath was found in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to FBI.

The FBI said they are reviewing an "agent-involved shooting" around 6:30 p.m. involving McGrath, who was taken to the hospital with injuries. The condition of his injuries are unknown.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division."

It is unknown how authorities located McGrath.

McGrath, considered to be a fugitive by the U.S. Marshals after missing his federal fraud trial, has been on the run since March 13.

The U.S. Marshals Service and FBI combined to offer a $20,000 reward for information that led to McGrath's arrest.

McGrath was indicted on in October 2021, and faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

He is wanted on charges of failure to appear, fraud, theft of funds and falsifying records.

As the nationwide search for McGrath continues, a tell-all book was released last week.

