From Legislation to Rehabilitation: LifeBridge Health Observes National Brain Injury Awareness Day

Every March, The Brain Injury Association of America

leads the nation in observing Brain Injury Awareness Month. This year, the observance is even more crucial as members of the brain injury community head to Washington D.C. on March 5th and 6th to advocate for reauthorization of the Traumatic Brain Injury Act (TBI Act), which helps millions living with brain-injury-related disabilities.

In the U.S., around 3 million people get a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year, and over 5 million live with lasting effects. That's a lot of us needing ongoing support.

LifeBridge Health is on board, offering support and rehabilitation options for patients in Maryland.

Independence After Injury



Rehabilitation after a brain injury is key to recovery, helping individuals regain the skills and abilities lost or altered by injury. This journey is not just about physical recovery; it also encompasses the mental and emotional aspects necessary for a person to regain independence. At LifeBridge Health, we tailor recovery programs to each patient, whether that means planning at-home recovery, supervising structured rehab programs or implementing intensive rehab for severe cases.

Healing at Home



The healing process doesn't end upon discharge from the hospital. At-home recovery is a vital part of rehabilitation, allowing individuals to continue healing in the comfort of their own environment. At-home recovery often includes a combination of professional therapy visits and a regimen of exercises and activities designed to improve cognitive and physical function.

Neurologists at the LifeBridge Health Sports Medicine Institute

also emphasize the importance of rest. Our teams recommend 48 hours of rest and then gently getting back into daily activities, including some light cardio after about five days. This gradual re-engagement not only aids in physical recovery but also accelerates the healing process by reintegrating social interactions and activity into the patient's routine.

Structured Care Models



Structured care models are designed to offer a consistent routine of therapies and activities that target the specific needs of patients requiring extra support after a brain injury. A structured care model might include:

• Therapeutic Activities:

Engaging in activities that promote cognitive function, such as puzzles or memory games.

• Physical Therapy: Exercises to improve balance, coordination and strength.

• Occupational Therapy: Training to help with daily living activities like dressing, cooking and personal hygiene.

• Speech Therapy:

Assistance with communication skills and swallowing difficulties.

These activities are overseen by a team of healthcare professionals who work together to monitor progress and adjust the care plan as needed.

Acute Rehab Services



For those who have suffered severe brain injuries, acute rehab services offer an intensive level of care. These services are provided in a specialized facility where patients can receive several hours of therapy each day. The goal of acute rehab is to help individuals achieve the highest level of independence possible. The services may include:

• Advanced Medical Care:

Management of medical issues related to the brain injury.

• Intensive Therapy: A rigorous schedule of physical, occupational and speech therapy.

• Neuropsychological Support:

Assistance with the emotional and psychological challenges that can accompany a brain injury.

These services focus on making significant functional gains that will allow the individual to return home or to a less intensive level of care.

The Right Approach for You

If you or a loved one is navigating this path to recovery, know that you are not alone. LifeBridge Health offers expert care and emotional support through Levindale's Brain Health Unit and Brain Injury Program and The Sandra and Malcolm Berman Brain & Spine Institute

at Sinai, Northwest and Carroll hospitals.

To schedule an appointment for brain health and other services including outpatient behavioral health, partial hospitalization and the full continuum of post-acute services, call Levindale at 410-601-2289 or click here.