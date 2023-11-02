Friends, family remember Baltimore firefighter Capt. Dillon Rinaldo as loyal 'firehouse kid'

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore firefighter who died from injuries he sustained while battling a blaze in Northeast Baltimore is being remembered as a local and compassionate person.

The fire on October 19 in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue killed two firefighters, Capt. Dillon Rinaldo and Rodney Pitts. The death of Pitts was announced following the fire. Rinaldo died in the hospital on October 24.

Three other firefighters were treated at local hospitals for injuries they'd gotten while battling the fire.

The deadly fire prompted the Baltimore City Fire Department to change the way in which it fights fires.

From now on, firefighters will only attack fires from the inside of occupied dwellings after they have completed several checks of the building.

Family friend John Cosgrove said his relationship with Rinaldo was special. He shared stories about their lifelong relationship outside of the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk.

Cosgrove told tales about Rinaldo's childhood in New Jersey. Even at the young age of 5, Rinaldo was known as "the firehouse kid" because he spent his days at the Fair Lawn Fire Station watching and idolizing the firefighters, he said.

"When he joined the fire department, I had retired after 40 years in the service, and he came to me and asked me if he could take my badge number 79 with the Maryland Fire Department," Cosgrove said.

Rinaldo was thrilled when he landed a firefighting gig in Baltimore.

"I'll never forget how happy he was when he came into the firehouse and told me he had been hired by the Baltimore Fire Department," he said. "It was a lifelong dream of his and something he always wanted to do."

Rinaldo was only 26 years old. He was six months away from marrying his fiancé, Lauren. He was posthumously promoted to captain following the fire.

"There's no doubt in my mind that if Dillon Rinaldo had lived that he would probably one day been chief of the Baltimore Fire Department," Cosgrove said.

His funeral will take place at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Services start at 10 a.m.