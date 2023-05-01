Watch CBS News
Former teacher arrested after alleged sexual assault on student

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE —  A former teacher at Meade High School in Anne Arundel County faces multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female student at Meade High School in January, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.

Anne Arudel County police said that on January 26, they learned of an alleged sex offense between the teacher, 43-year-old Manuel Navarro-Montero, and the student.  

Police said the suspect allegedly touched the victim's "private and intimate areas over and under her clothing while in the school building."

Immediately after being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher from the school.  

On April 26, detectives received the charges for Navarro.  On May 1, he was arrested on an open warrant.  He faces third, fourth, and fifth degree sex offenses, and a second degree assault charge.   

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700. 

