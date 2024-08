BALTIMORE -- Former GIlman teacher Chris Bendann, who is on trial for alleged sex abuse, will not testify in court, WJZ has learned.

Bendann faces child pornography, child exploitation and cyberstalking charges, after prosecutors say he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a Gilman student who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday.