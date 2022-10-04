Former Baltimore police officer enters Alford Plea in death of stepson, assaulting Anne Arundel officer

BALTIMORE - A former Baltimore City police officer entered an Alford Plea to one count of second-degree murder and one count of disarming a police officer in Anne Arundel County.

Eric Banks Jr. reportedly became combative and tried to grab an officer's gun when police responded to a custody dispute call, following the death of his 15-year-old stepson in Curtis Bay in July of 2021.

An Alford Plea "registers a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendent simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges," according to the Cornell Law School.

Alford plea skips the full process of a criminal trial because the defendant agrees to accept all the ramifications of a guilty verdict.

Banks will be sentenced on December 9.

Anne Arundel County police gave WJZ this timeline: They arrived on the scene for the custody dispute at 4:42 pm on July 6, 2021 at the mother's request. She was there to pick up her son. The child was found unresponsive upstairs in the townhome at 5:40 pm. Banks fought with the officer at 6:12 pm.