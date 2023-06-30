Former Baltimore high school wrestling coach found not guilty in child sex abuse case

BALTIMORE -- Neil Adleberg, a former prominent wrestling coach, has been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations he assaulted a former wrestler he took under his wing in 2013 and 2014.

The verdict arrived after closing arguments were heard on Thursday.

Neil Adleberg, 75, was accused of child sexual abuse dating back to 2013 and 2014 when he was assisting with the Mount Saint Joseph High School wrestling team. His alleged victim was 17 years old at the time.

Adleberg was the school's head wrestling coach in the 1970s.

The trial comes more than a year after a grand jury indicted Adleberg on charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

He was the high school's head wrestling coach in the 1970s and was a prominent fixture in the wrestling community. Nearly 40 years later, he returned as an assistant. The alleged victim was 17 years old at the time, but was not a student at Mount Saint Joseph's, according to attorneys.

The two met at a wrestling tournament while the victim was a senior at another high school, according to court documents.