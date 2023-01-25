Forest Park High School student killed in off-campus shooting in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore high school student was killed in an off-campus shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 15-year-old male student attended Forest Park High School.

The shooting happened after school, around 3:04 p.m., away from the campus, at the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

The teen died at the scene in an alley.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young male victim," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. "We are know struck with another tragedy of a young person, a high school student, a member of our community, struck dead in our community. This young man should not be dead tonight."

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and school community," Baltimore City Schools said. "Counselors will be available tomorrow at the school."

No other information was provided.

Today we learned about a fatal shooting involving a Forest Park HS student. The shooting took place after school, away from campus. Police are investigating. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and school community. Counselors will be available tomorrow at the school. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) January 25, 2023

At least 10 teenagers have been shot since January 1.

"My entire heart, thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. :We shouldn't be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost, a high school student who had his whole life in front of him."

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.