Food delivery driver stabbed, robbed in Pikesville

BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver was robbed and then stabbed late Saturday in Baltimore County, police said.

The delivery driver was attacked just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road.

The suspects demanded money from the food delivery driver and then stabbed him in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-1279.