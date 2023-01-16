Watch CBS News
Local News

Food delivery driver stabbed, robbed in Pikesville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver was robbed and then stabbed late Saturday in Baltimore County, police said.

The delivery driver was attacked just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road.

The suspects demanded money from the food delivery driver and then stabbed him in the upper body. 

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-1279.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.