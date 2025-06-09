Fog to Start, Few Showers Possible on Monday In Maryland

Visibility is down areawide to start the day Monday. Fog reduced visibility to about a quarter mile at points during the morning. Once fog lifts, Monday doesn't look too bad. Much of the day looks to be on the drier side. A few spot showers move through this afternoon. Later today, we have a better chance to see a couple of storms but the greatest risk for that will be farther to the west. Any storms could produce heavy rainfall tonight.

A few more showers pop up tonight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday doesn't look like a washout, however. Once again it'll be another chance of a spot shower or two.

The middle of the week brings the beginning of a calm stretch of weather that lasts a couple of days. Wednesday also brings milder temperatures - a return to the mid and possibly upper 80s. Thursday some locations will max out in the low 90s. The end of the week brings another day in the 80s and maybe a few low 90s.

The next best chance for rain holds off until maybe Friday night. Father's Day Weekend looks like it could be a wet one. The First Alert Weather team will be keeping you updated throughout the week.