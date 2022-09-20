Florida man facing charges for 2006 murder in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police investigators have charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a woman found along a highway in Frederick County, according to authorities.

State Troopers arrested 64-year-old Garry Artman and charged him with first- and second-degree murder. Artman faces first- and second-degree assault charges too, police said.

Investigators used forensic evidence to determine Artman's role in the disappearance of 24-year-old Dusty Myriah Shuck of Silver City, New Mexico, according to authorities.

A passing motorist found Shuck's body near a rest stop in Frederick County, Maryland, on May 4, 2006, police said.

She was found lying on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 east of New Market, Maryland, wearing a tank top, a hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants, according to authorities.

She had last been seen on April 24, 2006, at a hotel in New Mexico.

When she was found on the side of the road, she was not wearing shoes nor did she have identification on her, police said.

The only clues to her identity were two dragon tattoos on her back above the words "Gypsy Rose," according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide caused by stabbing and blunt force trauma, police said.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives opened an investigation into the events leading up to Shuck's death. And the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the limited evidence at the crime scene, according to authorities.

Investigators initially theorized that Shuck could have been killed by a truck driver given that her body was found near a truck stop, police said.

They looked at other truck stops for potential leads and developed several persons of interest. Over time, they ruled them out, according to authorities.

They checked missing person databases and contacted tattoo parlors throughout the region, police said.

There were no surveillance cameras in the area and no witnesses with relevant information, so investigators had very few leads, according to authorities.

Two years later, in 2008, a search of the Combined DNA Index System found a match between Shuck and an unsolved 1996 Michigan State Police case. Then, 14 years went by.

On Aug. 17, 2022, a detective with the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Michigan notified a detective at the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit that Artman was the suspect in Michigan's 1996 cold case, police said.

Artman was arrested by Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives in Mississippi and extradited to Michigan, according to authorities.

A search warrant gave investigators the ability to collect his DNA and take it to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for comparison, police said.

One day later, on Aug. 18, 2022, the lab confirmed that Artman's DNA profile matched with the DNA profile from Michigan's unsolved case and the Maryland State Police's unsolved 2006 homicide, according to authorities.

Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff's Office provided Maryland State Police investigators with a swab of Artman's DNA. It was tested by forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Crime Lab who confirmed that Artman was a match, police said.

Michigan investigators then executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Florida believed to belong to Artman on Aug. 31, 2022, according to authorities.

They found several pieces of women's underwear and seized them in the hopes of obtaining biological evidence to determine whether Artman had other victims, police said.

Maryland State Police Crime Lab's forensic analysts were asked to assist with biological evidence examinations, according to authorities.

Maryland investigators have traveled to Michigan to conduct interviews and gather other evidence related to their cold case investigation, police said.

Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to authorities.