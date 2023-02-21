Five hospitalized after jumping from burning apartment building in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE — An apartment fire left five people hospitalized Sunday morning, after they jumped from the building.
Around 7 a.m. Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Terra Firma road.
When they arrived, they found five people trapped inside the apartment.
One 78-year-old woman jumped out of a second floor window, and suffered from burns to 50% of her body.
A 23-year-old pregnant woman, who was also inside, also jumped out of a second-floor window.
A 59-year old man also jumped from the second floor, with burns to the arms, legs and head.
Two other victims jumped from the second floor, and have injuries due to the fall.
