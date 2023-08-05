First Alert Forecast: Weekend weather will be warm and dry
BALTIMORE-- Looking ahead to the next seven days, the weather will be warm and mostly dry.
Saturday and Sunday look great with dry conditions and temperatures in the high 80s. On Monday, some storms are possible with temperatures expected to reach the 90s. Then, it will stay warm the rest of the week.
Air quality is going to be pretty comfortable this weekend. So, if you have big plans, like attending the Beyonce concert or catching the O's game, then rest assured that it will not rain on your parade.
