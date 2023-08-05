FirstAlertForecast: A warmer and more humid day

BALTIMORE--After areas of dense morning fog burn off through the late morning, today will be a much warmer and more humid day. Our average high is now 89 degrees, and the average low is 72 degrees. Our high this afternoon will be 88 degrees, so this day will be very seasonal.

But combined with an increase in humidity our "feels like daytime high will be in the low 90's. Today will be dry. No rain, or thunderstorms are in the outlook.

Tomorrow will look and feel very much like this day with a forecast high of 88 degrees, and no rain expected. But it will be a bit more humid, and the afternoon "feels like" temperature will be a bit higher in the low mid 90''s.

Monday will be a hot and humid day, with the potential of strong afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the outloook.