First Alert Forecast: A few showers today

BALTIMORE--Today we do have a few showers in the forecast. We do not expect a lot of rain, but a few scattered showers are in your outlook as a push of warmer and more humid air begins to move through the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will be seasonal for early August in the low 80s. Our average daytime high, and low, are 82/65 degrees.

Tonight the chance of rain leaves the forecast. Skies will become partly cloudy with a bit more humidity. Your overnight low will be 65 degrees.

Today and tonight our wind will be from the South, and that will usher into the area warmer and more humid conditions this weekend, and next week. Saturday, and Sunday our highs will be in the upper 80's. And through the weekend we expect dry weather. Our next chance of rain or thunderstorms will not enter the forecast until Monday.