First Maryland work zone safety group meeting to be held after I-695 crash kills 6 workers

BALTIMORE -- A new state group is meeting for the first time Thursday to go over safety on Maryland roads.

Gov. Wes Moore's Work Zone Safety work group is particularly looking at construction work zones on highways. They've been the site of terrible, even deadly crashes this year.

Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller will be chairing the new group, which was formed in April in response to a tragic crash on I-695 that killed six construction workers.

It happened in March when a driver crashed into a work zone. Investigators determined speed was a factor.

Since then, Miller says there have been at least 145 more crashes on these sites.

In Thursday's first meeting, they'll be outlining goals for the group. But the aim is to improve safety in work zones.

During a news conference on Memorial Day traffic Miller, who has an extensive background as a transportation engineer, gave an idea of what could come out of this group.

"Some of it could be having greater training for construction crews, some of it could be strengthening our laws against aggressive, impaired drivers," she said. "So there's a whole host of things that we could be doing. And a lot of it will also be educating motorists, right?"

It's not clear exactly when the state could see the group's recommendations. When WJZ asked Miller how frequently this group will meet, she said as often as they need to.