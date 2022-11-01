First-ever Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse coming Tuesday

Next Weather: WBZ Evening Update For November 3 Next Weather: WBZ Evening Update For November 3 04:33

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- I am sure that many of you have already circled next Tuesday on your calendars. Election Day is indeed a big day for our country. But, I bet most of you didn't know that something else rather spectacular is also taking place next Tuesday.

How about the first-ever Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse!!

Yup, that's right, never before in our history have we had a lunar eclipse coincide with an Election Day and it won't happen again until the year 2394! I guess when you actually think about it, if you combine the rarity of an Election Day with that of a lunar eclipse and figure that we have only had elections for a few hundred years it isn't THAT surprising. Nonetheless a fun coincidence! Another note...this will be our last TOTAL lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025!

CBS Boston Graphic

Now for the details:

Next Tuesday's eclipse will be a much better and longer event in the western United States. Here on the East Coast, the moon will actually be setting as it begins to exit the total eclipse stage. However, we will still have several hours to watch the event and get to witness most of the totality portion.

CBS Boston Graphic

Timeline, Tuesday morning:

3:02 a.m.: The moon enters the Penumbra (the outermost shadow of Earth). This is typically very hard to see as the moon is only slightly shaded.

4:09 a.m.: The moon enters the Umbra (the Earth's inner shadow). This is when the partial eclipse truly begins and it will become clear to the naked eye.

5:16 a.m.: Total eclipse begins! The Moon is completely in the Earth's shadow and will have a faint red/orange glow due to the sunlight bending around our atmosphere.

CBS Boston Graphic

6:32 a.m.: Sadly, the show is over. The moon will set below the horizon, just about nine minutes before the total eclipse ends. So, here on the East Coast, we will not get to see the Moon emerge from the Earth's shadow.

CBS Boston Graphic

Now onto the most important question...will the weather cooperate?

As of right now, it looks like we are in for a prolonged stretch of warm and dry weather lasting into early next week. Hard to predict cloud cover this far in advance but I would say our chances are pretty good this far out given the tranquil pattern ahead. The weather is, of course, always the X factor in events like these! Stay tuned!