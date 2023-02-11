First Alert Weather: Sunny Saturday and soggy Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A cold front has moved through the region.

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s and it will feel noticeably cooler through the day.

Highs will likely stop just shy of 50 degrees but once we factor in the northwest winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour, it will feel more like the mid-40s.

There will be mostly sunny skies for a good chunk of the day.

A low-pressure system will take control of the forecast on Sunday, sending widespread rain toward Baltimore.

Expect the wet weather to move into the Baltimore area by the late morning or early afternoon.

It will start off light but pick up into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

Expect some heavy downpours with the bulk of the rain clearing out overnight.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow or sleet but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

We're back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with 60s by Wednesday.