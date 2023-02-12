First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday ahead

BALTIMORE - Saturday's beautiful sunshine is long gone and we are waking up to very gray skies.

Wet weather is spreading into Maryland from the south.

It will just be drizzle in the Baltimore Area until mid to late morning.

The rain will pick up in intensity through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures won't budge too much. We're waking up to 40° and highs will be in the mid 40s.

It seems Mother Nature is giving us the perfect excuse to hang out on the couch and watch the Superbowl.

Some wintry weather may mix in but we're not going to see any impacts.

After a soggy Sunday, any lingering rain will clear out Monday morning.

The cloud are the next to go and by Monday afternoon, the sunshine is back in full force.

Temps will moderate with highs in the mid 50s to start the work week.

Valentine's Day will be sunny and calm, with highs in the upper 50s.

60s return on Wednesday, with some isolated showers to go along with the mild temps.