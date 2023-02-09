First Alert Weather: Mild and damp day ahead

BALTIMORE - Clouds have taken over through the night and we are waking up to mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible through the morning commute but a better chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening.

Despite the overcast skies and rain, a southerly wind will help temperatures climb into the lot to mid 60s at times.

It will be a breezy day, with gusts above 20 miles an hour expected.

The sunshine is back in action on Friday as temps hit about 60°.

Blue skies stick around for Saturday but temps take a big step back, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday looks wet so grab an umbrella if you're headed out to any Super Bowl parties.

An area of low pressure to the south will push rain in our direction Sunday afternoon and evening.

It may be cold enough for rain to mix in with a little wet snow but the chances for this at this time look very low.

We're dry by the Monday morning commute with more mild temps on deck.

Valentine's Day looks like a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.