First Alert Weather: Hot, sticky & stormy

BALTIMORE -- Thursday afternoon will feel much more like early summer than early April!

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s as we brace for highs near 80°!

It won't just be hot, but humid as well so brace for the second half of your day to feel like the mid 80s!

Scattered storms and even warmer temperatures are on deck for Thursday which is our Orioles Home Opener!

As temps climb into the low 80s in the afternoon, expect thunderstorms to fire up ahead of a cold front.

Wishing for better baseball weather for our #Orioles Home Opener on Thursday but instead we're looking at scattered afternoon thunderstorms, including the possibility for severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/PeKCtATK4v — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 5, 2023

There is the possibility for isolated severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Unfortunately the timing of the storms seems to line up with game time. First Pitch is at 3:05!

The cold front means quite a cool down for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s on Friday and upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunshine will return in full force on Easter Sunday with highs and the low 60s.