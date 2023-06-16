First Alert Weather Day: Chance for severe storms Friday

BALTIMORE -- An upper-level storm system is forecasted to impact our area on Friday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has identified the I-95 corridor with a MARGINAL RISK risk for severe thunderstorms, rated at level 1 out of 5, throughout Friday afternoon.

A SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) has been issued for areas of southern MD and the Eastern Shore, where atmospheric instability will be higher there with a greater potential for a few stronger storms.

A WJZ FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for FRIDAY to account for this threat.

Any storms that develop during this time may potentially carry gusty winds and hail. The areas most likely to experience severe storms will be those that receive the most sunshine throughout the day, predominantly east of I-95.

The storm system is expected to exit the region by Friday night, ushering in dry weather just in time for the Father's Day weekend. If you have plans to attend AFRAM, the weather looks absolutely fantastic on both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will hover around the low 80s, with a slight increase to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

We will provide updates on these potential rain chances over the next few days. In the meantime, make the most of the fantastic weather forecast for the upcoming weekend.