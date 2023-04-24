First Alert Weather: Cooler pattern continues

BALTIMORE -- Some clouds and lingering showers this morning. Temperatures quite chilly this AM with a Freeze Warning to our western half of the state.

Some sunshine is expected throughout the start of the workweek with clouds sticking around.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the 60s with light winds.

Not a whole lot of change in the forecast over the next several hours to the next several days.

Partly cloudy skies, dry and the 60s for highs.

We will track more showers making their way back in just in time for those weekend plans...

If we keep this up, it looks like every weekend in April had some activity on radar. Let's hope for more sunshine on weekends in May.