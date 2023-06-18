First Alert Weather: Another weather winner Father's Day

BALTIMORE -- After a wonderful Saturday, we're expecting another delightful day of weather for Father's Day. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

With a mostly clear sky and low humidity, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. Any smoke and haze should gradually clear from the sky.

Sunday looks just as nice for Dad as today no matter how you plan to celebrate. We'll see sunshine, good air quality, low humidity, and warm weather. Please stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen. Here are conditions across the state in case you plan to get away this weekend to enjoy the nice weather.

Dear dads of Maryland. Your first present of the day is waiting for you as soon as you wake-up. The weather will be splendid. Less smoke and haze, sunshine, low humidity. All of the good feels. Enjoy dads, you deserve it. And as always, thank you for all of your dad jokes. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/moefIzAc5O — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 18, 2023

The beaches will see weather perfection Sunday. One of the nicest beach days of the year so far. Enjoy. Please put on the sunscreen generously. The UV index is a 9, which is very high, you can burn in just 15 minutes or less.

BEACH BEAUTY FOR DAD AND ALL: I'm not a dad, but if I were, I'd make my family take me to the beach Sunday. The weather will be absolutely perfect. Also I'd request to leave early Monday morning instead of Sunday evening to avoid traffic. Whatever you choose, enjoy the day! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6aZ4s0o19Z — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 18, 2023

AFRAM looks fantastic for its second day. There will be less smoke and haze in the sky, which will give the day a nicer appearance. It's a touch warmer, but not humid during the afternoon. Please stay hydrated.

LOVED MY FIRST AFRAM: Today was only day one of the big weekend celebration. It's an experience where you decide what you want. Music, food, entertainment, art, history, learning, community, culture. Weather couldn't have been better and Sunday will be just as nice. Use sunscreen pic.twitter.com/HvV0HZHthN — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 18, 2023

Unfortunately, we don't see too much rain on the way this week. The best chance for showers would be Monday night, Wednesday, and Friday. The amount and placement of the rain is still very uncertain, so please keep checking back for updates. Either way, the amount of rain that looks to fall won't be too impressive. The drought situation will likely continue to worsen again this week. The good news is that temperatures won't be extremely hot.