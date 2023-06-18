First Alert Weather: Another weather winner Father's Day
BALTIMORE -- After a wonderful Saturday, we're expecting another delightful day of weather for Father's Day. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s.
With a mostly clear sky and low humidity, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. Any smoke and haze should gradually clear from the sky.
Sunday looks just as nice for Dad as today no matter how you plan to celebrate. We'll see sunshine, good air quality, low humidity, and warm weather. Please stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen. Here are conditions across the state in case you plan to get away this weekend to enjoy the nice weather.
The beaches will see weather perfection Sunday. One of the nicest beach days of the year so far. Enjoy. Please put on the sunscreen generously. The UV index is a 9, which is very high, you can burn in just 15 minutes or less.
AFRAM looks fantastic for its second day. There will be less smoke and haze in the sky, which will give the day a nicer appearance. It's a touch warmer, but not humid during the afternoon. Please stay hydrated.
Unfortunately, we don't see too much rain on the way this week. The best chance for showers would be Monday night, Wednesday, and Friday. The amount and placement of the rain is still very uncertain, so please keep checking back for updates. Either way, the amount of rain that looks to fall won't be too impressive. The drought situation will likely continue to worsen again this week. The good news is that temperatures won't be extremely hot.
