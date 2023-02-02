First Alert Weather: Arctic air on the way

BALTIMORE - Bundle up before you head out today!

This morning feels very different than what we've had recently with temps starting off in the 20s.

Clouds will be in full force today thanks to an area of low-pressure scooting through.

Temps will gradually make their way into the low 40s this afternoon.

Most of us are starting our Thursday in the 20s! While it feels chilly out there, this is mild in comparison to the arctic blast on the way!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/7veTiKp9iG — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 2, 2023

Low 40s will seem like spring in comparison to what's on deck!

An arctic front will arrive in Maryland on Friday causing winds to gust and temperatures to plummet.

Expect gusts 20 to 30 miles an hour at times through the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs will struggle to get past the low 30s.

Friday night into Saturday morning is when we really feel the bitter cold!

Temps will tumble into the mid-teens but once we factor in the wind, expect it to feel more like the single digits to near zero.

Despite abundant sunshine on Saturday, temps only reach the low 30s.

By Sunday, we're making progress as temperatures soar to near 50° with a mix of sun and clouds.