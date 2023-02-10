First Alert weather: bright & breezy Friday

BALTIMORE - Our Friday is starting off very warm. Temps are in the upper 50s and low 60s as you head out the door.

These are likely the highs for the day as afternoon temps will likely be in the upper 50s.

Our Friday will be very bright and also blustery.

Expect beautiful blue skies with just a few clouds.

West winds will be between 15 and 20 miles an hour with gusts up to 30 possible.

Temperatures for our Saturday will be about ten degrees cooler than today.

Skies will be be mostly to partly sunny as temps top out in the upper 40s.

Rain arrives by the second half of our Sunday and it looks pretty widespread, with pockets of some heavy downpours.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.