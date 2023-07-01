First Alert Weather: Severe storms sweep across Maryland Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for several counties in Maryland until 5 p.m. The warning is a prelude to an evening of stormy weather that could cause damage across the state.

The affected areas included south-central Anne Arundel County, the northwestern part of Calvert County, the southeastern section of Prince Georges County, and the northeastern portion of Charles County.

These summer thunderstorms have the potential to create wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and hail the size of a quarter.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the Baltimore metro, and north, in a marginal risk for severe weather.

However, the SPC has moved its "slight risk" area for severe weather from near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to just North of Bowie, Maryland. Clearly, we need to stay weather aware through the rest of the day.

Today's forecast high at BWI-M is 87 degrees, and humid. Tonight's forecast low is a humid 71 degrees.

Tomorrow, some potentially stronger storms may form. The Storm Prediction Center is tracking them. Also, for tomorrow the SPC already has Maryland in a slight risk area for severe weather. The forecast high is a humid 90 degrees.