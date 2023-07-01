First Alert Weather: Severe storms sweep across Maryland Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in Maryland until 5 p.m.

The affected areas include south-central Anne Arundel County, the northwestern part of Calvert County, the southeastern section of Prince Georges County, and the northeastern portion of Charles County.

This thunderstorm has the potential to create wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and hail the size of a quarter.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the Baltimore metro, and north, in a marginal risk for severe weather.

However, the SPC has moved its "slight risk" area for severe weather from near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to just North of Bowie, Maryland. Clearly, we need to stay weather aware through the rest of the day.

Today's forecast high at BWI-M is 87 degrees, and humid. Tonight's forecast low is a humid 71.

Tomorrow we are concerned about some potentially stronger storms forming. The Storm Prediction Center is too. And for tomorrow the SPC already has us in a Slight risk area for severe weather. The forecast high is a humid 90 degrees.