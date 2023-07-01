First Alert Weather: Humid with chances of Saturday evening storms

BALTIMORE--After morning showers we are now in a calm period before more showers, and possibly some thunderstorms, form later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center still has the Baltimore metro, and North, in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. However the SPC has now moved their Slight risk area for severe weather, today, from near Harpers Ferry, W.VA., to just North of Bowie, MD. Clearly we need to stay weather aware through the rest of the day.

Today's forecast high at BWI-M is 87 degrees, and humid. Tonigiht's forecast low is a humid 71.

Tomorrow we are concerned about some potentially stronger storms forming. The Storm Predicton Center is too. And for tomorrow the SPC already has us in a Slight risk area for severe weather. The forecast high is a humid 90 degrees.