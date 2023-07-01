Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Humid with chances of Saturday evening storms

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast (7/1/2023)
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast (7/1/2023) 01:42

BALTIMORE--After morning showers we are now in a calm period before more showers, and possibly some thunderstorms, form later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center still has the Baltimore metro, and North, in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. However the SPC has now moved their Slight risk area for severe weather, today, from near Harpers Ferry, W.VA., to just North of Bowie, MD. Clearly we need to stay weather aware through the rest of the day. 

Today's forecast high at BWI-M is 87 degrees, and humid. Tonigiht's forecast low is a humid 71.

Tomorrow we are concerned about some potentially stronger storms forming. The Storm Predicton Center is too. And for tomorrow the SPC already has us in a Slight risk area for severe weather. The forecast high is a humid 90 degrees.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.