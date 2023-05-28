First Alert: Sunday showers expected

BALTIMORE -- A few showers linger this AM on our eastern shoreline, but the majority of the state is waking up dry for Sunday.

Temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s.

Sunshine already streaking in, but with a little added cloud coverage throughout your morning and afternoon hours.

The 60s will steadily rise into the lower 70s for daytime highs.

A nice eastern wind will push some moisture in this afternoon and rain eventually will move back into the area.

Overall, your Sunday, dayside, is trending dry and mild.

Tonight, lows drop back into the 60s with showers and maybe a few thunderstorms moving in.

Memorial Day, Monday, showers will linger with temperatures only expected in the 70s once again.

Monday looks like the soggiest of our next few days, but rain will spill over into the workweek ahead.