First Alert: Showers move in for Memorial Day

BALTIMORE -- Persistent and pesky showers are already starting to filter in this AM.

A few batches throughout the morning may be heavy, so travel may be impacted.

Temperatures are mild and muggy this AM with the 50s and 60s holding strong.

Highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s despite the showers expected throughout the day.

Monday is just the start of shower chances with more rolling in throughout the week.

Tonight, lows dip into the 50s again under showers and mostly cloudy skies.

By the end of the workweek we will see a very warm forecast with temperatures looking very summer-like!