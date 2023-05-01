First Alert Forecast: Workweek trending drier

BALTIMORE -- Monday is starting off cooler with clouds.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds and rain will pass through for your Monday morning and afternoon but trend lighter in nature.

Spotty at best is expected today.

Highs will reach into the lower 60s.

West winds could be breezy at times for the afternoon and evening.

By the end of the first week of May, temperatures will round back out towards average again.

Expect the 60s on and off over the next 7 days.