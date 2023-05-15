First Alert Forecast: Workweek trending drier and warmer

BALTIMORE -- The 50s to start off your morning with a few clouds hanging around.

Dry for the start of the workweek with sunshine and mild conditions expected.

Pushing forward, not much changes in the forecast for your Monday, spare a few clouds and degrees.

The 50s turn into the 70s by the late afternoon with those northeast winds continuing.

Clear for the overnight, we will see temps drop to the 50s once again.

Showers sneak in for your Tuesday with temperatures still holding in the 70s, near 80s.

We will have better chances for sunshine Wednesday and Thursday only for rain to return for the weekend.

Temperatures by week's end will take a hit and settle in the 60s.