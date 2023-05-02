Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Workweek trending cooler with showers

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Clouds hanging around this chilly morning with rain holding off for now.

Tuesday is looking like a similar setup to Monday... Just trending cooler. 

Highs are only expected in the upper 50s today with spotty showers in the region. 

Winds will continue to be a factor over the next several days and not working in our favor.

Expect cloudy skies throughout most of your day with showers closing out before the evening. 

Lows tonight will be in the 40s again with mostly cloudy skies.

West and Northwest winds continue to howl into your Wednesday impacting temperatures.

In the next 7 days we will crawl out of this cooler trend to hit closer to average by the weekend and exceed it by next week. 

Hold out hope for the 80s.

May 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

