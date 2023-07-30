First Alert Forecast: Wonderfully easy going Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Bright and sunny across the city with temperatures very comfortable.
The 70s will stick around for a lot of the early morning hours with comfortable air following us through the day.
Finally a break from the heat streak!
Highs today are expected in the lower 80s.
A few clouds are expected, but mostly clear skies will persevere.
Clouds will begin to build back this evening with a few stray chances moving back in.
Tonight, the 60s will move back in.
All of Sunday's beauty is thanks to a cold front sweeping through.
Monday much of the same for the forecast... once again looking lovely with highs in the 80s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.