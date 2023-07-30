First Alert Forecast: Wonderfully easy going Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Bright and sunny across the city with temperatures very comfortable.

The 70s will stick around for a lot of the early morning hours with comfortable air following us through the day.

Finally a break from the heat streak!

Highs today are expected in the lower 80s.

A few clouds are expected, but mostly clear skies will persevere.

Clouds will begin to build back this evening with a few stray chances moving back in.

Tonight, the 60s will move back in.

All of Sunday's beauty is thanks to a cold front sweeping through.

Monday much of the same for the forecast... once again looking lovely with highs in the 80s.