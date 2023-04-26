First Alert Forecast: Wet Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE -- Some clearing this morning has lead to a Freeze watch for portions of Garrett county.

While a few cities have slipped to or below 30 degrees, the rest of the state is waking up to the 40s.

Clouds lingering overnight as well as a few spotty showers has lead to slightly warmer starts.

Expect clouds and showers to pass throughout your Wednesday, primarily the afternoon and evening portions of the day.

Highs will actually see a bit of an increase compared to the first half of the week thanks to south winds.

The middle to upper 60s are looking to settle in late this afternoon.

The soggy setup continues through Sunday with a little boost to temps here and there.

Since rain runs through the weekend... yet again, have those indoor plans on standby.

We could certainly use the rain since we are currently in a drought, but we will wait until Thursday to see where we officially stand in the state of Maryland.