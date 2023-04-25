First Alert Forecast: Wet weather returns midweek

BALTIMORE -- Not much change in the forecast since Monday with pretty much the same setup for your Tuesday.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for areas of the state until 8AM this morning.

A Chilly start to your Tuesday with most of our cities waking up to the 30s and 40s.

Mostly clear for portions of your morning, but clouds quickly build and leave us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s this afternoon, but much like Monday it looks like we will be on the cooler side of the 60s.

A few showers are possible to our west, just ahead of Wednesday morning, with more showers moving in throughout Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers move in ahead of Wednesday to our west. More to come for your Wednesday and Thursday! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/B6pF4W1C8g — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 25, 2023

Through Sunday the state is subject to see isolated to scattered showers move in.

Even though we are seeing yet another batch of rain potentially ruining our weekend plans we certainly need the rain.

We will get an update to the drought monitor on Thursday.