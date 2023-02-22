First Alert Forecast: Wet weather on the way

BALTIMORE - Wet weather is on the way this morning but if you leave early enough, you could miss it!

Rain moves in around 9 or 10 am and will be with us through 1 or 2 pm.

Clouds will persist through the day as temps struggle to even make it to 50°.

#WJZFirstAlert

Rain will hold off in the Baltimore Area until mid morning. The wet weather is associated with a warm front that will leave us with temps in the upper 70s tomorrow!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/oKh71B4ULH — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 22, 2023

A warm front lifts across Maryland this evening, leaving us with near-record warmth for Thursday.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and even the low 80s in some spots.

The previous record for BWI on Thursday is 78 degrees set in 1874 and we'll likely be right in that neighborhood!

The summer-like temps are very short-lived though.

Cooler weather returns just in time to close out the work week and head into the weekend.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s.

By Saturday, we'll only hit 40° which means a nearly 40° drop between Thursday's high temp and Saturday's.