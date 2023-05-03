First Alert Forecast: Wet weather continues through Friday

BALTIMORE -- A few showers this morning with clouds lingering.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett County this morning through 10 AM.

Your Wednesday is looking like a copy and paste situation compared to Tuesday.

A few showers expected this AM- tapering off by the afternoon, only to return later. Have the umbrella on standby... again #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Xy8bv3dcww — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 3, 2023

Highs are expected in the lower 50s for the afternoon.

Not a lot of sunshine expected for your day, instead clouds will build into the evening.

Another night bottoming out in the 40s with showers continuing into Thursday morning.

A few changes expected for your Thursday with highs starting to bounce back.

By week's end we will see more warmth enter in, but shower chances sticking around.

Pushing past Friday, we will see the 60s, 70 and possibly the 80s return to our forecast for next week.