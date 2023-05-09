First Alert Forecast: Wet Tuesday morning ahead

BALTIMORE -- Some showers lingering this morning to our west. Fairly light in nature, expect some showers for that morning drive in a few communities.

Visibility is also being impacted by this added rain.

Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the 60s across the state.

We will see those temperatures bounce up and down, but eventually settle into the lower 60s.

By this evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s and muggy.

Rain chances will linger into the next few days of the workweek.

A warmup is scheduled for later this week with more sunshine in store.