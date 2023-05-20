First Alert Forecast: Wet Saturday ahead for Preakness

BALTIMORE -- Preakness weekend is in full swing and we are starting off your day humid and with some visibility issues.

You may be squinting this morning, but nor because of the sun... Visibility is being impacted please drive slow #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/UwsAnJOHkl — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 20, 2023

Muggy and in the 60s for now.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s for late afternoon and become very hot and sticky thanks to added moisture.

One of our hottest days over the next stretch, practice heat safety this afternoon.

Showers are expected throughout the afternoon hours of your day and are trailing into he early evening hours as well.

Looks like those hashtags were in good faith. Another Saturday... another shot of rain #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/wb3OtxUDMH — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 20, 2023

Not a wash, but something to plan around for your weekend.

Mild and muggy for the evening as well with the middle 50s expected overnight.

Sunday is trending drier with less chances of showers over the next 7 days.